Government of India continues to move on its unlawful actions of 5 August and 31 October 2019 in Kashmir. There is no dispute about the fact that India has carried out a political vandalism, a military aggression and a cultural invasion in a territory known to the United Nations for the last 71 years. Maharaja of Kashmir had an eighty days, (from 27 October 1947 to 14 January 1948) accession with India and it was robustly contested. India surrendered it at the UN Security Council on 15 January 1948, for a UN supervised ratification or rejection.

Indian Government wants to roller skate all changes in laws during the absence of an elected government in the State. The Jammu & Kashmir administration is setting up a commission to start the process of delimitation in the newly-created Union Territory by December-end or early next month in 2020. It is to influence the results during Assembly polls, which will be held in the Union Territory after delimitation. Government of India plans to implement the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir after it is passed in Parliament.

Around 50,000 families of West Pakistan refugees are living in Jammu since partition. Before the abrogation of Article 370 they could only take part in parliamentary elections and not in State Assembly polls as they were not considered permanent residents of Jammu &Kashmir. The West Pakistan refugees can now take part in Assembly elections as well. The recipe for demographic change is ready for the table.

Away from the home front, India is busy like a bee to misrepresent the Kashmir situation and demonise the people of Kashmir. Indian Government has approached many countries, including, China, Malaysia and Turkey, to “Act against Pakistan-created ‘Kashmir Cells’ Abroad”.

The British expert has rebuked Indian colonial traditions in Kashmir, in a manner never seen before at the United Nations. Madam Palley presented the resolution against India and made five urgent demands of her

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, made a written statement in reply to a question, in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday 4 December, informing the Parliament that India had asked countries to take action against “Kashmir cells” or “Kashmir desks” set up by Pakistan at their missions abroad, asserting they openly incite violence. He said, “The main objective of these cells/desks is to incite local populations and to radicalise them through false propaganda”. “The government has urged other countries to realise the dangers posed by the so-called ‘Kashmir cells’, which openly incite violence and to take appropriate action against such ‘cells’ operating from their soil.”

Indian Minister added, “As a result of the government’s efforts, Pakistan’s attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of India; to present an alarmist situation of the region; and its abuse of international fora, including the United Nations, have been successfully and effectively thwarted. Countries have shown understanding that matters related to Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India, are internal to India”.

Two days later,on Saturday 7 December 2019, the merits of IndianMinister of State for External Affairs statement were trashed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram. He said that while he’s “happy to breath the air of freedom” after being in prison for more than three months, the people of Kashmir are being denied freedom. The former Union Minister was visiting Chennai days after he was granted bail in the INX Media case. “In several parts of the nation, freedom is being snatched away and voices of freedom are being choked. You should not forget it at all. I’m happy to breathe the air of freedom but 75 lakh people are being denied freedom in Kashmir valley as I speak,” he told reporters at the Chennai airport.

Government of India cannot declare the 75 lakh people placed under curfew for the last four months as ‘Kashmir Cells or Kashmir Desks” set up by Pakistan. These are local cells and no member nation of UN is ever going to listen to India and interfere with the right of self-determination of these people. These people have a right to use force, to undo Indian aggression and occupation.

It is a shame that Government of India should hide behind the cover of ‘incitement’ by Pakistan and ‘radicalisation’ of these Kashmiris. United Kingdom, USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa and many others countries are home for a strong and vibrant Kashmiri Diaspora. They are represented in all discipline of life in these countries. They are educated, brought up, married and settled in these countries, as equal citizens. But at the same time they are State Subjects and under UN Security Council Resolution 47, they retain their right to return to Kashmir and take part in the UN supervised referendum.

Therefore, every Kashmiri household in these countries is a “Kashmir Desk” and they are disturbed (not radicalised) at the aggression committed by over 900000 Indian soldiers on men, women, children, elderly and sick of Kashmir and are angry on seeing the images of brutality coming out of Kashmir Valley. Kashmiris are not alone in setting up “Kashmir Desks”. In addition to Government and People of Pakistan, there are good meaning people around the world, who have no hesitation to add to the constituency of Kashmir support.

United Kingdom Expert at the UN Sub Commission for Human Rights, in her Resolution E/CN.4/Sub.2/1997/L.21 dated 15 August 1997, brought against India at the 46th session, has pointed out the tradition of “imperialism towards peoples and their territories”, Harsh military suppression of dissent combined with sweeping emergency powers” “Reactionary laws”, “Double standards of enunciating human rights and the rule of law which were formally rather than practically applied in colonial possessions and protectorates”, “Unwillingness and a degree of inability to undertake real reform in the Indian sub-continent of social, cultural, economic or other institutions and “”Unrestrained capitalist and caste exploitation of labour and natural and other resources”, and that India after 50 years of Independence, has maintained much of these traditions and has done little to correct the economic, social and cultural ills and human rights violations taking place throughout the State (Kashmir)”.

Indian External Minister, would not be able to call this British Expert at the 46th session of UN Sub Commission for Human rights as “a Kashmiri radicalised and incited to violence by Pakistan’. The British expert has rebuked Indian colonial traditions in Kashmir, in a mannernever seen before at the United Nations. Madam Palley presented the resolution against India and made five urgent demands of her.

After this censure and rebuke at the UN, India’s asking other nations to “Act against Pakistan-created ‘Kashmir Cells’ Abroad”, has no merit. The nine page resolution brought about with the assistance of JKCHR in particular and other Kashmiris in general, is a running commentary on the “systematic abuse of human rights in Kashmir” by Indian forces and it could agitate, anger and to put it mildly radicalise any decent human being, to act in accordance with article 55 and 56 of UN Charter. Congress leader Chidambaram quoted late South African president Nelson Mandela, “freedom is indivisible” as he called for the restoration of the rights of Kashmiris, who have been placed under severe restrictions for over four months now. This sense of concern for the people of Kashmir, is not incitement or radicalism.

India has conceded at the 533rd meeting of UN Security Council held on 01 March 1951, that “Indian authority in Kashmir was limited to certain subjects and outside that sphere, it can only advise and cannot impose any decisions”. These three subjects have been flagged in The Report of The State Autonomy Committee as “Defence, External Affairs and Communication.” The Indian actions of 5 August and 31 October 2019 in Kashmir are cram non judice.

The author is President of London based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights – NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations