No change in CSS age limit: Ishrat Hussain

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms, Dr Ishrat Hussain denied the news making rounds on media of reduction in the age limit for CSS exams. He said that no such change has been made for the students applying for the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams.

The adviser further said that the conjecture regarding the quota system was also speculative.

The adviser also rubbished aside the reports of any changes made in the quota reserved for certain parts of the country in the CSS exams. A quota is reserved for the students appearing in the test from rural and underdeveloped parts of the country.