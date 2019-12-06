Interior Minister vows to resolve Awaran women case in two days

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Shah has vowed to resolve within two days the case of four women recently arrested in Awaran, Balochistan.

Four Baloch women have been forcibly picked up from different parts of Awaran district in Balochistan, according to reports by rights activists shared on Twitter on Saturday.

According to a tweet by rights activists associated with Amnesty International, Rabia Mehmood, four Baloch women named Sakina, Sayad Bibi, Nazal and Hameeda have been forcibly picked up from district Awaran in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference at the Quetta Press Club on Tuesday, BNP-M acting president Abdul Wali Kakar said it was beyond their comprehension as to why the provincial government did not take steps against those who were involved in the Awaran incident

He demanded the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the incident.

He claimed that the four Baloch women were picked up from their homes without showing any warrants and put behind bars.

The BNP-M leader said his party would protest against the Awaran incident across the province on Dec 7.

Earlier in the session, PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal protested against the non-issuance of production orders for Rana Sanaullah and the failure in production of Saad Rafique despite issuance of orders. He said that the Punjab government was defying the speaker’s orders by not producing Rafique in the house. “This is an insult to parliament. We are staging a walkout against this. We will come back only when the respect and honour of the chair of the speaker are restored.”

According to a statement by the Baloch Human Rights Organisation, two of the women were abducted from the Pirandar Zelag area of Awaran. The organization demanded their immediate and safe release.

The deputy speaker, who was chairing Thursday’s session, had summoned the interior minister to the assembly to explain why the women were arrested.