Remembering legendary, humorist writer ‘Patras Bokhari’

Death anniversary of one of the most celebrated humorists of Pakistan, an educationist, man of letters, a diplomat and one of the most renowned writer, Patras Bukhari is being observed today (Dec 5).

Patras Bukhari was born in 1898 in Peshawar. The man who was fluent in Hindko (regional languae) as it was his mother’s mother tongue, had a passion to marvel in different languages.

Patras Bukhari was a very competitive person, who had an eager to lead ahead in life. He also served as the speech writer of the first prime minister of Pakistan Nawab Liaquat Ali Khan and after his assassination he was sent to United Nations as a permanent representative of Pakistan in 1950, where he served for 8 years.One of the most notable asset of the country died on 5th December 1958, died in New York due to a cardiac attack.

Government of Pakistan acknowledged his immense contribution by honoring him with the one of the biggest civil award of the country Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2003 after four decades of his demise.