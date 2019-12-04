Justice Gulzar appointed as 27th CJP

ISLAMABAD: Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be sworn in as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan on December 21 after being appointed by President Arif Alvi on Wednesday.

Incumbent Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who became the country’s top judge in January last year, is retiring on December 20 this year.

The notification – issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice – states that the president has approved the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new CJP under Articles 175-A and 177 of the constitution.

CJP Justice Asif Saeed Khosa set to retire on December 20, the Ministry of Law has forwarded a summary.

He enrolled as an advocate on January 18, 1986, and joined the High Court on April 4, 1988. Subsequently, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court on September 15, 2001.

According to the official website of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar remained Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th – 28th November 2018 and 13th – 17th May 2019.

Justice Gulzar sought his early education from Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained B.A. Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LL.B. Degree from S. M. Law College, Karachi.

He has served in the capacity of Legal Advisor of various multinational and local companies, banks and financial institutions.