ISPR’s drama ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ a big hit in India?

Pakistani drama ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ might have managed to develop a fan base in India too. The story is centred on four college friends who meet at Cadet College in Murree in a drama serial about true friendship, love and patriotism.

Sikh devotees praised the show in a video made by vlogger Tehseen Bajwa who spoke to them during the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor in November.

“‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ is a big hit in India too. I met a family at Kartarpur who was a big fan of our dramas,” Tehseen Bajwa wrote.

The vlogger was shocked to hear that the ISPR-produced show is their favourite. “Sardar g even had all its episodes downloaded in his phone,” the vlogger added.

The video was then shared by ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor and actor Ahad Raza Mir on their Instagram handles.

“There is nothing more important to an actor than to see his work transcend borders and bring people closer. Thank you to all the fans including these wonderful people visiting Pakistan from India. Love and Peace!” Ahad wrote on his Instagram.

‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ is directed by Saife Hassan and written by Mustafa Afridi of ‘Sang-e-Mar Mar’ and ‘Aangan’ fame. It is produced by Momina Duraid in collaboration with Inter-Services Public Relations and it first aired on Hum TV on September 22, 2019.