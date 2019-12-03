NAB to freezes 23 properties of Shehbaz Sharif

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Monday decided to freeze industries belonging to family members of Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the assets beyond means case.

The NAB has decided to freeze assets of the Shahbaz family during an investigation related to assets beyond means and money laundering cases against former CM Shahbaz Sharif, his both wives Nusrat Shahbaz, Tehmina Durrani, and sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz.

Among the properties frozen are nine plots in Lahore’s Johar Town, four in Judicial Colony, two houses in Model Town and as many houses in DHA.

Furthermore, the bureau has also frozen a cottage and a villa in Pir Sohawa and two more plots in Chiniot.

Among the properties of Shehbaz’s include a bungalow in Nishat Lodges in Abbottabad and two houses in the Cooperative Model Town Society. These properties are registered in the name of his first wife Nusrat Shehbaz Sharif.

Properties owned by Shehbaz the name of his second wife Tehmina Durrani would also be frozen. These assets include two houses in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase V, a cottage, a villa, and a six marla plot in Khasra.

The NAB also directed Lahore Development Authority to freeze 9 plots owned by Shehbaz in its jurisdiction. Moreover, NAB has also ordered SECP to freeze 14 companies owned by the PML-N president.