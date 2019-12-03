Smith confirms on-going discussions over South Africa role

Graeme Smith has confirmed he is again in discussions with Cricket South Africa (CSA) to be their new Director of Cricket, but said a Sunday newspaper report that he had already been appointed was premature. Smith, the most successful Test captain in cricket history with 53 wins, had been encouraged to apply by embattled CSA chief executive officer Thabang Moroe as the organisation seeks a long-term replacement for Ottis Gibson, whose contract was not renewed after a dismal World Cup in England. Smith turned down the job in November, but a report in South Africa’s Sunday Times said that he had now been persuaded to accept it. However, he said that was not true, at least not yet. “Contrary to media reports I have not been appointed Director of Cricket by CSA. As previously advised, I withdrew my application for the role. I am, however, in ongoing discussions with CSA, but I still have real concerns, which I have reiterated to them,” he said via Twitter. Smith called his previous discussions with CSA a “frustrating process”, without divulging his concerns.