Law Minister Farogh Naseem resigns from his position

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem has resigned from his position, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed confirmed in a news conference on Tuesday.

In a press conference today, federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed that Naseem had tendered his resignation during the cabinet meeting.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has accepted Naseem’s resignation,” he said.

Railway Minister said the cabinet hails the contributions of Farogh Naseem as Law Minister. Naseem belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a coalition partner of the ruling PTI.

PM’s aide on accountability Shehzad Akbar said that Naseem had resigned as he could not argue the case as the federal law minister. Akbar said that Naseem could once again take up the mantle of the federal minister after the case ended.

The development comes a few hours after the Supreme Court suspended the notification for General Bajwa’s extension of three years as army chief. The top court has sent notification to the concerned parties involved in the matter and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.