SC suspends notification of COAS Bajwa’s tenure extension

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday (Nov 26) suspended the notification confirming the extension of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years after his term expired this year.

Pakistan Supreme Court’s three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard petition against the extension in the tenure of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa today (Nov 26)).

Jurists Foundation through Riaz Hanif Rahi has filed a petition urging to declare the extension null and void, and illegal. The counsel made the federal government as respondent.

In August last, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved three-year extension in the tenure of General Bajwa. “General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure,” a notification issued from the Prime Minister’s Office had said.