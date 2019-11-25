Norway police commissioner warns people against desecrating Holy Quran

A Norwegian police commissioner on Sunday warned people that desecrating the Holy Quran and making hate speeches can result in a violation of the criminal code of conduct, according to a foreign news agency.

According to the news agency, the remarks were made by a Norway police commissioner who said that everyone had the right to freedom of expression as long as it did not violate the law.

He said that if the law was violated then police would interfere.

The social media was set ablaze with praises on Friday for a ‘Muslim hero’ who interrupted an anti-Islam rally last week to stop another man from burning a copy of the Holy Quran in Norway.

A scuffle broke out after the leader of the ‘Stop Islamisation of Norway (SIAN)’ rally, Lars Thorsen, tried to burn a copy of the holy book in the city of Kristiansand despite warnings from local police officials. In a video on social media, the ‘Muslim hero’ could be seen jumping into the barricaded circle to save the holy book from being desecrated. The rally soon turned violent, after which police took Thorsen and his attackers into custody. The man who stopped Thorsen from burning the Holy Quran was being called Ilyas on social media, but his exact identity could not be ascertained. Pakistan and Turkey had both condemned the incident and called for respect of all religions.