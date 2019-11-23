EOBI to register employees through online system

Islamabad: Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Chairman Azhar Hameed said that his organisation would start direct registration of employees from January 2020 and would roll out an online system from next year that would empower the registered employees.

Azhar Hameed said that EOBI would not harass any business establishment as there was a zero-tolerance for harassment. He said that if any firm faced any kind of harassment from EOBI, it should be brought into his notice and immediate action would be taken against the responsible person. He said that in the world, pension funds were managed by the federal government, but after the 18th amendment, EOBI has been devolved to provinces due to which many contributions were held up and the organization was facing problems. He said that many establishments got registration cards of employees, but were not making contributions and stressed that the business community should cooperate with EOBI in resolving such issues. He said that investments made by EOBI from the pension fund were quite safe. He further said that the issue of construction of EOBI buildings was being resolved and the unfinished projects would be completed in a few years.

It would improve the financial health of the organization and enable it to further increase the minimum pension of registered employees. He also agreed to set up a facilitation desk at ICCI to resolve the EOBI related issues of the business community.