Remembering chocolate hero of Pakistani cinema ‘Waheed Murad’

The 36th death anniversary of legendary film actor Waheed Murad is being observed Today (November 23, 2019). Waheed Murad is well-known for his charming expressions‚ attractive personality‚ tender voice and unusual talent for acting in films. His style of acting made him popular amongst the young cinema viewers of South Asia.

Waheed Murad started his film career by joining his father’s established Film Art in 1961 as producer of the film ‘Insaan Badalta Hai’. He appeared in a supporting role in 1962 in the film ‘Aulad’. ‘Heera aur Pathar’ was his first movie as a leading actor and considered to be his major breakthrough.

He acted in a total of 124 films of which 38 were black and white and 86 were in color. He acted in films 115 Urdu‚ 8 Punjabi movies and one Pashto film.He received 32 prestigious film awards. He was awarded Nigar Award for best actor in ‘Heera aur Pathar’ in 1964‚ ‘Armaan’ in1966‚ ‘Andaleeb’ in1969‚ ‘Mastana Mahi’ in 1971 and Legend Award for life time in 2002.

He died on November 23‚ 1983 in Karachi. In November 2010‚ 27 years after his death‚ he was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for distinguished contributions in the fields of literature and arts.