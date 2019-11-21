President confers ‘Nishan-e-Imtiaz’ on Turkish Army Chief

President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Turkish Chief of Armed Forces General Yasar Güler at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday (Nov 20).

Later, the Turkish Army Chief called on the President with his delegation. On the occasion, the President said that the unparalleled fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Turkey has now transformed into a strong strategic partnership over the years and is growing stronger. He said that the English TV channel to be collaboratively launched by Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia would go a long way to combat Islamophobia on international level.

The President said that Pakistan and Turkey had supported each other in difficult times and appreciated Turkish support on Kashmir issue, particularly in United Nations. He reiterated Pakistan’s concern on Indian Army atrocities perpetrated on innocent people of Jammu & Kashmir and said that the international community should play a positive role to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Resolution.

He also appreciated Turkish government’s support to Pakistan on Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), FATF and its position on UN Security Council reforms.