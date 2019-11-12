Shujaat asks PM, cabinet to have a heart, let Nawaz go

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Monday said that the prime minister and the federal cabinet should show sympathy in the matter of Nawaz Sharif going abroad for treatment.

In a statement, he said this matter should not be involved in officialdom, and decision on Nawaz Sharif’s application for omitting his name from the ECL should be taken on the sympathy basis. “No politics should be done on anyone’s sickness. If, God forbid, anything happens to Nawaz Sharif then national politics would become bitter, he said. Shujaat further said that if Nawaz Sharif’s matter got involved in officialdom then not only there would be chaos in the country but national economy would also suffer as a result, while difficulties of the people would also increase.