The prime accuser confessed in Chitral murder case

Chitral: The chief accused person, Attaur Rahman, in a triple homicide case, not only confessed his crime in front of the local magistrate, but also identified all the culprits. Though, all the suspected were being captured by Chitral police, earlier on Saturday.

Waqar Ahmed and his pregnant spouse were shot dead by unidentified people when they were coming back to their Garam Chashma town in the wake of visiting a specialist in Chitral city, two weeks prior.

Area cop Waseem Riaz Khan, revealed during an interview that the prime suspect, Attaur Rahman of Sheringal, Upper Dir, was a procured professional killer and was locked in by the lady’s family members to kill Waqar Ahmed. As, the lady of Kohistan, had married Ahmed without the assent of her family.

The DPO said the assassination was an uncommon occurrence in a serene and peaceful spot like Chitral, and represented a test to the neighborhood police, yet they thoughtfully dealt with the case prompting capture of the guilty parties in a limited capacity to focus multi week. He said the police likewise recuperated the vehicle, the gun and other unified articles utilized in the crime. The cop said, Rehman had admitted to the wrongdoing, including that the staying three suspects were captured on the tip he gave.

The three suspects were named Khurshid, Hujjaj and Hamza.

Riaz Khan said, the primary blamed began living in the area for the couple alongside his family a few months back and the two families had turn out to be private to such an extent that daily before the occurrence they had gone together to Golen valley on an outing

‘Rehman had been contracted to submit the homicide for Rs1.5 million, out of which, Rs. 300,000 had been paid to him. The police recuperated Rs. 200,000 from his ownership,’ he said.