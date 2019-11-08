Filing of income tax returns made easier through mobile

An awareness and training workshop on facilitating the salaried class in the filing of income tax returns through an FBR mobile application was held at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat on Thursday.

The day-long workshop was organised by Social Entrepreneurial Society of Faculty of Management & Administrative Sciences (FMAS) and was aimed at training the UoG faculty and other employees in the use of the mobile application for filing income tax returns and assets declaration.

Dean FMAS Dr Abdul Rehman addressed the opening session of the workshop. Dr Ashfaq Mirza, a senior academic, discussed the main objectives of the workshop.

Executive Director Planning and Development Electric Fan Industry Umar Naeem was the focal person of the workshop. He threw ample light on the advantages of the FBR web portal and mobile application which help the taxpayers understand and complete various processes of filing tax returns.

Dr Abdul Rehman said it was incumbent upon us all to pay our taxes. He discussed the vital role of tax money for the timely and perfect execution of the public welfare projects. “By launching the web portal and mobile app, the FBR has actually made the whole process of filing income tax returns a very easy job, even for a layman,” Dr Abdul Rehman said.