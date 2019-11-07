Former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar gets a clean chit

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday gave approval to close inquiries against politicians Ghulam Rabbani Khar and his daughter, former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar.

The decision was made during a meeting of the NAB’s executive board in which the NAB deputy chairman, prosecutor general, NAB Rawalpindi director general and other officials were in attendance.

The board gave the approval to close ongoing inquires over corruption charges against Ghulam Rabbani Khar, Hina Rabbani Khar, former chairman NICL Ayaz Niazi over lack of evidence.

Speaking at the executive board meeting, Justice (r) Iqbal said the bureau strictly following the principle of “accountability for all”. He added that 610 corruption references were field during last 23 months in the accountability courts.

It is noteworthy that Hina Rabbani was among politicians against whom Justice Iqbal had approved inquiries in a February meeting of the executive board of the bureau.

The accountability board had approved 13 inquiries against prominent politicians and bureaucrats including Khar, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, and former chairman Auqaf Siddiqul Farooq.