On the hunt for the best dessert in town

Food is best explained as a remedy for all. However, desserts are the favourite part of the meal especially for Punjabi’s situated in Pakistan.

You know what is most entertaining?

The answer is in the best interest of all Punjabis. Therefore, to taste all the sweet dishes despite the province, culture or traditions or names it is all about taste for foodies.

There are so many delicious desserts available all over Pakistan of all types and tastes. They are temptingly displayed on social media. Not particularly desi or traditional desserts but western and Turkish as well.

Moreover, out of all the top five desserts in Pakistan are mouth-watering indeed. They are the following.

THE LOTUS SKILLET COOKIE — the lotus skillet cookie is the specialty of the restaurant, “The Kitchen” in Lahore. The purest taste of cookie filled with Nutella chocolate. The pan baked biscuit is served with the Vanilla ice cream and a presentable lotus biscuit on the top.

However, since the day of this dessert launch up till now, it’s a highly rated dessert and loved by Lahori’s especially. “The Kitchen” is one of the most occupied place on highlighted occasional nights.

CHOCOLATE OVERLOAD — no one forgets to eat chocolate to release stress. However, the hit list recipe is always vacant at your favourite rooftop restaurant.

The chocolate overload dessert is a balanced sweet dish layered with the lushness of chocolate with the base of the moist chocolate fudge cake filled with the layer if Choco mousse and topping of vanilla ice cream and again layered with tempting hot chocolate sauce, is available at “The Brasserie”, Lahore.

CAKE ALASKA — Alaska has always been a place of cold and white mountains. Well, caking Alaska is an ever green dessert at “The Coffee Tea and Company”, in Lahore.

It helps you feel the best taste down the throat. The cake Alaska is the perfect combo recipe of the baked moist Chocolate Cake with the filling of cold cream, scooped with vanilla ice cream.

It gives a soothing bite down to the belly.

NUTELLA CREPES AT THE URBAN CAFÉ — Nutella is Lahore’s signature sweet. Therefore, from Nutella shakes to cupcakes to Nutella naans and parathas, we have experienced all. The dessert left to taste and give your taste buds an exposure is the Nutella crepe at “The Urban Café” Lahore. The ‘not too heavy’ taste is ideal for the chocolate lovers to keep them mouth-watering.

SOHAN HALWA — to hit the desi dessert list, Sohan Halwa is all what every age person craves for.

It is a Pakistani and an Indian traditional sweet. Its origination is from Multan, Pakistan. The best Sohan Halwa with its original taste is available at Hafiz Halwa Shop in Multan or at Arabian Delight sweet shop in Lahore.

The History dictates that Dewan Sewan Mal, the ruler of Multan in 1700’s invented the recipe. Hence, it is prepared from a mixture of water, sugar, milk and corn flour. Desi Ghee is poured to prevent sticking and saffron gives it an essence.

Hafiz Shop’s and Arabian Delight’s Sohan Halwa is the scrumptious recipe and favourite of all times.

Moreover, why stress over something you cannot fix? Sweet releases the negative vibes. So take every chance to dive into chocolates.

Trying these desserts one by one at a time will definitely enhance your flavours to authentic and witnessing suggestions for others as well.