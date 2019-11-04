Bangladesh disgraced India in their first ever T20 win against India

Mushfiqur Rahim hit an unbeaten half-century to power Bangladesh to their first-ever Twenty-20 international victory over India in New Delhi on Sunday.

Mushfiqur made 60 to anchor Bangladesh’s chase of 149 as the tourists achieved their target with three balls to spare. They won by seven wickets to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Bowlers Shafiul Islam and Aminul Islam claimed two wickets each to play a key part in Bangladesh winning their first T20 against India in nine attempts.

The Indian capital has been blanketed by smog with authorities saying air pollution had reached “emergency” levels, with schools closed and other restrictions imposed.

However, it was business as usual at Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla ground with Bangladesh restricting the hosts to 148 for six after electing to bowl first.

The tourists were in trouble at 54 for two when Soumya Sarkar, who made 39, and Mushfiqur put on a crucial 60-run stand for the third wicket.

Notably, Soumya was bowled by pace-man Khaleel Ahmed but Mushfiqur survived a dropped chance at 38 to hit four consecutive boundaries off Ahmed to put Bangladesh ahead.