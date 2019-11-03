Eat these fruits and greens to lose weight in two weeks only

GRAPEFRUITS — eating half of a grapefruit before each meal can lower levels of insulin, a fat-storage hormone, which can lead to weight loss. Because grapefruits are loaded with water, they keep you hydrated and satisfied, helping you eat less. Plus, the fruit contains fat-burning enzymes, categorising it as a weight-loss superfood. And because it takes more energy to digest this fruit, it helps you burn more calories. This fruit powerhouse also is a good source of protein, vitamin C, folic acid and potassium. Cook the cod here in the microwave and mix in the grapefruit and vegetables for a quick and healthy one-dish meal.

WATERMELONS — this juicy fruit is loaded with water and low in calories, making it ideal to eat for weight loss. Consuming watermelon will ensure you’re hydrated. And when you’re getting plenty of water, your body can work optimally. Also, when you’re hydrated, you won’t confuse thirst with hunger and overeat unhealthy fare. Combine watermelon and some savoury and spicy ingredients for a refreshing twist with our simple and quick watermelon gazpacho recipe. Or, try our salad that offers the sweetness of watermelon, tartness of lime, saltiness of feta and olives, and semi-spicy herbaceousness of arugula.

CANTALOUPE — Burn Fat Formula called cantaloupe is one of the best ingredients of the Fat-Burning Plan how the fruit helps shed excess fat. Cantaloupe is one of the most popular fruits that are excellent to be eaten daily. Actually, cantaloupe, just like any other fruit, is not yet proven to burn fat in humans. But it does avoid the development of too many fats in the body. A 100 g cantaloupe contains 34 calories only. This is a very small amount which is not harmful when you are into activities on how to lose weight naturally.

APRICOTS — apricots are also abundant in good-for-your-heart soluble fibre, which helps lower blood cholesterol levels. But the real heart-healthy news about apricots is that they are brimming with beta-carotene, an important antioxidant that’s a member of the vitamin A family. Researchers have linked beta-carotene-rich foods to the prevention of certain cancers, cataracts, and heart disease.

BLACKBERRIES — because blackberries help fill you up, but are low in calories, they make an excellent addition to any healthy weight-loss meal plan. However, because blackberries lack some essential nutrients that help enhance weight loss, don’t overindulge in blackberries during your weight-loss journey. The main determinant of whether or not you’ll be successful losing weight is your total daily calorie intake. Blackberries contain a large amount of water, which is why eating them is a low-calorie way to fill you up during weight loss. One cup of raw blackberries provides you with only 62 calories.

BANANAS — bananas are not only nutritious but hold a host of other unique health benefits. A resistant starch which is basically a type of carbohydrate which is not only resistant to digestion but holds some of big benefits: The undigested starch helps nourish the guts lining and feeds the bacteria in the digestive system. Specifically helping colon health. A consistent intake resistant starch (RS) has even been shown to increase fat oxidation. This is basically due to the RS changing the order in which food is burnt. By default our bodies will burn off carbohydrates first then move on the fat and protein. When we ingest RS the dietary fat we have just eaten is first in the firing line and gets oxidized for energy before being stored as excess adipose tissue

ORANGES — like all citrus fruits, oranges are low in calories while high in vitamin C and fibre. They are also very filling. In fact, oranges are four times more filling than a croissant and twice as filling as a muesli bar. While many people consume orange juice instead of orange slices, studies have found that eating whole fruits – rather than drinking fruit juices – not only results in less hunger and calorie intake but also increased feelings fullness. Therefore, if you are trying to lose weight, it may be better to eat oranges rather than drink orange juice. The fruit can be eaten alone or added to your favourite salad or dessert.

KIWIFRUITS — kiwifruits are small, brown fruits with bright green or yellow flesh and tiny black seeds. Very nutrient-dense, kiwis are an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin E, folate, and fibre, and have significant health benefits. In one study, 41 people with pre-diabetes ate two golden kiwis per day for 12 weeks. They experienced higher vitamin C levels, a reduction in blood pressure and a 1.2-inch reduction in waist circumference. Additional studies note that kiwi can help control blood sugar, improve cholesterol, and support gut health – all additional weight loss benefits. Kiwis have a low GI, so while they do contain sugar, it is released more slowly – resulting in smaller blood. Furthermore, kiwis are rich in dietary fibre. One small, peeled fruit has over 2 grams of fibre, while the skin alone provides 1 extra gram of fibre. Diets high in fibre from fruits and vegetables have been shown to promote weight loss, increase fullness and improve gut health Kiwifruit is soft, sweet, and delicious when eaten raw, peeled, or unpeeled. It can also be juiced, used in salads, added to your morning cereal, or used in baked goods.

CELERY — like cucumber, celery is pretty much all water and supplies hardly any kilojoules, so it´s great for weight loss. You also get fibre as well. It’s another vegetable that´s great to eat raw with all that crunch and crispness.

BEANS, CHICKPEAS, LENTILS & PEAS — as a group, beans, chickpeas, lentils and peas are known as pulses. They may influence weight loss due to their effect on fullness, as well as their protein and fibre content. Similarly to oatmeal, pulses contain soluble fibre that may slow down digestion and absorption. Eating protein leads to the release of hormones that signal fullness. Researchers analysed studies that had looked at the effect of the consumption of pulses on weight loss. Weight loss diets that included pulses resulted in significantly greater weight loss than those that did not. Weight maintenance diets that included pulses also resulted in weight loss compared with those that did not.

LEAFY GREENS — leafy green vegetables like spinach, cabbage, and broccoli not only provide substantial amounts of fibre to your diet, they also offer many essential vitamins and minerals that can help counteract the bloat-inducing effects of sodium. Make green veggies a regular part of your diet to boost metabolism, cleanse your colon and prevent gaining belly fat. Before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet add leafy green in your daily diet.

CARROTS — carrots are top of my list among vegetables for losing weight. I just love the crunch and convenience of carrots. I love them cooked, uncooked and grated in salads. What I like most is that carrots taste great eaten raw whilst they’re economical and keep well in the fridge. They are wildly healthy. Just think of all that beta-carotene and fibre! And they make a healthy stick to dip into hummus or tzatziki. Dip into just enough to flavour – you don’t need to drown a whole carrot stick. And they don’t get stuck in your teeth.

CUCUMBERS — cucumber has a lot of water and flesh and no fat or carbohydrates. It now comes in many different lengths and shapes. And much more useful in fat loss. We all know cucumbers are high on nutrients and an almost zero calorie water-filled vegetable. Not only does it taste great in a salad, it can also be had as a snack. The best part is that it is so easy and light on the stomach, that a lot of people include it in their diet in interesting ways to beat hunger pangs.

BROCCOLI — it’s packed with essential nutrients and contains fibre, which contributes to satiety. Several micronutrients in broccoli are known to support weight loss and its phytochemicals show potential for breaking down fats.