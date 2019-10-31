SAMSUNG launches Galaxy A20s in its powerful A Series in Pakistan

Samsung Electronics unveiled the new Galaxy A20sintroducing a new contemporary look with improved innovations. Made for those who want to capture and share their experiences instantaneously, the Galaxy A20s delivers the performance you need for the Era of Live. With a versatile triple camera, an uninterrupted large infinity display and long-lasting battery life, this new smartphone includes upgraded features that matter the most.

“The world is changing, and so are the ways we use our phones,” said Roy Chang, Managing Director at Samsung Electronics. As we emerge into this new era of spontaneity, creativity, and live content we expect our phones and devices to keep up. This is why Samsung has brought the premium-cutting-edge mobile technology within reach with a new edition to Galaxy A series.

Galaxy A20s comes with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display which stretches from edge to edge, taking your everyday experiences from good to amazing.. The new phone comes with a glossy back, it just fits right in your hand for a comfortable grip. The new upgraded triple camera – 13MP Main Camera, 5MP Depth Camera, and 8MP Ultra-Wide Camera – will make every shot stand out. The 77-degree Wide angle and 120-degree Ultra-Wide angle will let you capture what you see, so you won’t miss the moment from where you stand.

A powerful Octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM will handle your graphic-heavy games and live-streams at rapid speeds. With 32GB of internal memory, you have plenty of room to stream, download, and post with the new Galaxy A20s. It is powered for the way you live your everyday. Galaxy A20s’s 4,000 mAh battery and 15W Fast Charging technology mean you’re powered.

Galaxy A20s is intuitively designed to make the hardware and software work in harmony, intuitively deliver content and features at your fingertips. The Interactive diagnostics and optimization on Samsung Members app makes it easier to tune up the performance of your devices, while our helpline lets you troubleshoot problems when you need the extra assistance. The new Galaxy A20s comes in black, blue and red- the choice is yours.