PML N leader killed by unknown assailants, confirms police

Unknown assailants on Wednesday killed ex-chairman of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Gujranwala, sources reported.

The victim has been identified as Rana Mehmoodul Hassan. The deceased was on his way to home when unknown attackers opened fire, killing the PML-N leader on the spot.

As per details acquired, the police have shifted the dead body to the hospital for autopsy.

The area has been cordoned off whereas search operation was underway.

Earlier in 2016, Rana Mehmoodul Hassan came into limelight over a nasty move. He ordered to cut both legs of a 19-year-old boy for speaking truth.

Rana Mehmood Ul Hassan son of Rana Noor-ul-Hassan was born on March 27, 1970 at Multan. He was an agriculturist and a businessman, who remained Member National Assembly for two consecutive terms during 2002-07 and 2008-13 and functioned as Chairman, Standing Committee on Ports & Shipping. He was elected as Member Provincial Assembly of the Punjab in bye-elections held on May 21, 2015 against the seat fell vacant due to disqualification of Mr Abdul Waheed Chaudhry. His father, served as Member Punjab Assembly for two consecutive terms during 1993-99; and his brother-in-law, Rana Tahir Shabbir is a sitting MPA from PP-203.