Adele says she’s traded in her tears for sweat while unveiling new look

Singer and songwriter Adele has found the remedy for a broken heart. It’s only been about six months since the Grammy winner announced her split from husband Simon Konecki, and one month since she officially filed for divorce, but Adele appears to be in great spirits. The “Hello” singer stepped out to attend pal Drake’s birthday party in Los Angeles this week, showing off her new look at the celebratory bash. For the festivities, held at Goya Studios, Adele oozed confidence as she donned a black velvet off-the-shoulder dress. Adele paired the outfit with glam makeup, along with a fierce ponytail.

On Thursday, the 31-year-old star took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at Drake’s party.

“I used to cry but now I sweat,” Adele captioned the picture, adding the hashtag #gingermckenna. “Happy birthday to one of the kindest and funniest people I’ve met @champagnepapi.”

After seeing her Instagram post, Drake commented, “Eternally,” along with a blue heart.

“Adele also was dancing and talking to people,” a source told E! News of Drake’s birthday bash. “She had her hair up in a high ponytail and carried a feathered bag.”

As for what’s making Adele sweat these days, People reports that the songstress hired a personal trainer, while also taking up Pilates.

“For her, it’s not about losing weight,” a source close to Adele told the outlet. “She wants to stay healthy for her son’s sake, and though it’s been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it.”

Adele and her ex share a 7-year-old son, Angelo.

Back in June, The Sun reported that Adele had taken up Reformer Pilates with her friend, actress Ayda Field.

Of the superstar’s life after her split, a source close to Adele told the outlet, “Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo. She has been loving her new workout regime and it really works for her.”

“It’s a bonus that she has shifted some weight. Her mates are glad she’s letting loose and there’s nothing but good feelings towards her,” the insider also shared with The Sun. “She’s got a new lease of life.”