Humans are complicated. Complicated because we are constantly changing. What we like one moment, we might not the next. Our likes, dislikes, wants & wishes, demands & aspirations; we as a whole, are constantly changing, evolving. If you don’t change, you become stale like stagnant water & well, nobody likes that. I really don’t understand people who grudgingly make you realize you’ve changed. Well, why haven’t you? Why are you standing still like a stagnant pond? We change because we are constantly evolving. Time demands change; if you’re not changing you’re stifling whatever little chance of growth you have.

But this change sometimes becomes your biggest adversary. Sometimes in life, you develop a liking for an object. It could be something or somebody. You start dreaming about it. You wish to have it in your life. But fate, as unpredictable as it is, has something else in store for you. So, you, with great emotional strain then come to terms with it & accept the reality. You have to, life doesn’t give you any other option.

You get on with your life & make a new wish list. Now, this new something becomes your ultimate wish, the epitome of your happiness, the gravitational force for you. You start pinning hopes once again and start dreaming of expecting things to go as you plan. You have almost sorted out your life, you are all clear in your head & have started to enjoy the smooth sail. And just then Life gives you that First thing you wished for, instead of second.

Surprisingly, it doesn’t become a source of happiness as you initially hoped. Because it isn’t what you need now, it was what you needed then. That’s how complicated & constantly evolving humans are. A line from ‘A Passage to India’ by E.M Forster reverberates in my mind, “Life never gives us what we want at the moment that we consider appropriate”. This is exactly what it is.

Life is like that. Unpredictable. Sweeping-you-off-your-feet type. Constantly evolving. To keep pace with it, you need to be eager to change & be prepared to take it as it comes. Life sometimes on a whim will make you dance on its tune. It’s okay. You are dancing anyway, let’s dance on a number you’re unfamiliar to. Change is good.

‘Happiness is not in my control’ we often find ourselves uttering in the weak moments but the truth is, it indeed is. Happiness comes from within you. After a traumatic period (whatever the reason is & whatever the intensity is) it might take a little while before you start enjoying the tinny little things life has to offer.

The bright beautiful day, the sound of the chirping birds, the rain in the afternoon, the evening stroll & chaai with gulaab jamun. But, Rest assured, the time will come.

Have faith & keep moving.