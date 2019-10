The sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and mother of MNA Pir Zahoor Hussain Qureshi died in Lahore on Friday.

Her funeral will be held at her native village Chak-44, Mian Channu, Khanewal District after Asr prayers at 4:30 pm.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have expressed grief and sorrow over death of the sister of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and expressed condolence with the family members.