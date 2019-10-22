Dinner held in honour of Lord Zameer Chaudhry

Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE, Hilal-e-Pakistan, Chairman Bestway Group, has hosted a dinner in Islamabad to celebrate the appointment of Zameer Choudrey, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Chief Executive Bestway Group, to the House of Lords by Her Majesty the Queen in recognition of his contributions to Britain’s domestic and foreign trade, his philanthropic work both in the UK and abroad, and his role as Chairman of the Conservative Friends of Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi was the chief guest. The event was attended by diplomatic corps, captains of industry, ministers and members of parliament and senior government officials.

Dr Alvi described the appointment of Zameer Choudrey as a proud moment for all Pakistanis. He congratulated Lord Choudrey on his achievement and paid glowing tributes to the accomplishments of Bestway Group, Sir Anwar Pervez and Lord Choudrey.

British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis said that Bestway Group represents the very best of both Pakistan and Britain. He also said that the group with its businesses across Britain and Pakistan acts as bridge between the two countries.

The group’s two main subsidiaries in Pakistan, United Bank Limited and Bestway Cement Limited, are both playing a pivotal role in job creation, tax generation and the economic development of Pakistan. Under Lord Choudrey’s dynamic leadership Bestway Cement Limited, which was set up as a greenfield operation has grown to become Pakistan’s largest cement manufacturer. United Bank Limited, which was acquired in 2002 has grown from strength to strength and is today Pakistan’s 2nd largest private bank.