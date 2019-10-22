New developments reported from the LHC over the Azadi March

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday has conducted hearing on the constitutional petition filed against Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) anti-government ‘Azadi March’.

During the proceedings, the court has sought replies from provincial and federal governments within a week and also directed the concerned authorities to submit explanation over JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s anti-government ‘force’.

The plaintiff, in his petition, adopted the stance that constitutional government cannot be dissolved before completing its five year tenure. Maulana Fazlur Rehman has formed private army for protecting his Azadi March, he claimed.

In another instance, police arrested JUI-F two leaders arrested from Islamabad and a case was lodged against them by the police. Maulana Shafiqur Rehman and Maulana Muhammad Irshad were arrested from Shams Colony along with banners for the JUI-F sit-in in their possession.

It alleged that they were urging people to participate in the Azaadi March being organised by the JUI-F against the government of PTI. Police say the suspects had challenged the administration by putting up banners despite the fact that Section 144 had been imposed in the area.