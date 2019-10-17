Three more Kashmiris martyred as curfew enters 73rd day in Kashmir

In their fresh acts of state terrorism in occupied Kashmir, the Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youths as the occupied valley continued to reel under military lockdown on the 73rd consecutive day on Wednesday, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The youths were killed in a fake encounter by the Indian troops during cordon-and-search operations in Pazalpora area of Islamabad district. The martyred youth have been identified as Nasir Chadro of Arwani, Aaqib Ahmad Sheikh of Redwani and Zahid Ahmad from Bijbehara.

Although voice-call service on post-paid mobile phones has partially been restored, the situation in the occupied territory is far from normal as mobile internet and broadband besides two million prepaid phones continue to remain suspended.

Shops usually open only for a couple of hours in the morning and evening. Public transport remains mostly absent, offices empty and schools and colleges without students. Observers say the mood in the valley continues to remain sullen and defiant and the continued shutdown is reflection of the anger over India’s August 5 illegal move. A number of new checkpoints and bunkers have been installed in different areas of Srinagar to check the movement of the people.

Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani has thanked the people of Pakistan as well as its political and military leadership for extending their support to the suffering Kashmiri people. While lauding PM Imran Khan’s role for effectively championing the Kashmir cause at the global level, he urged him to further enhance the momentum to make the world realize the gravity of the situation in the occupied territory.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, Syed Ali Gilani pointed out that the Kashmiri people will not succumb to the evil machinations of BJP-led Indian government and will continue to resist New Delhi’s brutal military occupation with exemplary courage and determination. He said that the ongoing military clampdown imposed by India after revoking the territory’s special status on August 5 will only further strengthen the resolve of the Kashmiri people to fight for their rights till last breath.

In Jammu, the apples bought from the Kashmir valley were found with messages like ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, ‘Love Burhan Wani’, ‘Meri Jan Imran Khan’ and ‘Go India Go Back’. Anti-India messages were seen when fruit vendors opened boxes containing apples bought from Kashmir in Kathua fruit market.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leader Muhammad Hayat Butt in Srinagar and shifted him to some unknown location. Butt had led many anti-India protests at Soura in Srinagar since India imposed lockdown after August 5. Indian police also arrested journalist Waqar Ahmad Bhatti from Jammu. A labourer was shot dead by unknown men in South Kashmir’s Kakpora area of Pulwama district.