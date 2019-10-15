The royal couple’s visit to Pakistan and this historic relationship

The people of Pakistan are particularly interested in the British royal family and one of the reasons remains Princess Diana’s affiliation with Pakistan. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have arrived in Pakistan on a five-day visit.

The royal couple’s current visit is part of a series of goodwill tours, that started with Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Pakistan in 1961.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is doing a lot for education and climate change. It is hoped that with the visit of the royal couple, Pakistan and Britain will work together to improve these areas.

The royal family’s visit comes almost a decade after the visit of any royal figure. Prince Charles and his wife Kamila visited Pakistan in 2006.

With the arrival of the royal couple, beautiful destinations of Pakistan will be visible in the world and foreign tourists will be encouraged.

The visit is being made at the request of the British Foreign Office and there is no denying the fact that the visit will also strengthen diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The visit of the British royal couple to Pakistan will be a message to the UK and across Europe that Pakistan is no longer a security risk.

When did Princess Diana come to Pakistan? Princess Diana made 3 trips to Pakistan and each of them was unique.

Princess Diana’s first outing in 1991 was unique because it was her first visit to any country. Then it was a time when relations with her Prince Charles were no longer pleasant.

For Princess Diana, this visit was also important because some inside the royal palace wanted to see Diana fail.But despite all their difficulties, the visit was more successful than expected

Then in 1996, Princess Diana visited Imran Khan and his wife Jemima Khan at the invitation.

Princess Diana attended the fundraising event for Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

One of the personal reasons for the visit was Princess Diana’s relationship with Dr Hasanat. Princess Diana’s biographers wrote a lot about Dr Hassanat and the princess’s relationship, claiming that Princess Diana wanted to marry Dr Hassanat, even though she did not have to live in Pakistan.

When Prince William meets Prime Minister Imran Khan, he will surely get to hear his mother’s memories and events related to Pakistan.

A year later, Princess Diana returned to Pakistan and attended the opening of Shaukat Khanum Hospital. Princess Diana met with cancer patients at the hospital and attended a dinner at the “Shahi Qila” Royal Castle.

Princess Diana left the world in an accident three months after the visit, but the people of Pakistan still have feelings of love and respect for Princess Diana.

Princess Diana’s son Prince William’s arrival in Pakistan, is once again reviving the loving relationship of the Pakistani people and Princess Diana.

There’s also hope that after the visit, the two countries will work together for the betterment of Pakistan.

The writer is a freelancer and a graduate of Punjab University. She works at the Federal Board of Revenue and be reached at canwal.22@gmail.com