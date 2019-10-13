Conference pledges full support to ‘One Nation One Education’ plan

An international conference here on Sunday pledged unwavering support to the ‘One Nation One Education’ agenda of the government aimed at bringing the country’s youth into the national social and development mainstream to promote inclusiveness, unity and peace in the society.

“Education is the only tool through which the destiny of a nation can be shaped,” a declaration issued at the conclusion of the ‘International Quran and Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference’ held here at Raza Islamia College for Girls. The participants of the conference reiterated that they will continue to strive to promote the Paigham-e-Pakistan narrative in order to protect the ideological boundaries of the country and ensure economic development and territorial integrity.

Condemning the continued curfew and lockdown in Indian-held Kashmir, the conference called upon the international community to play its due role to end a communications blackout in the occupied valley and ensure right to self-determination of the people of Kashmir in the light of the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly.

Member Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Pir Ali Raza Bukhari chaired the conference. Pir Muhammad Hameed Jan Saifi from Astana-e-Aaliya Faqeerabad Sharif, Mayor of Luton Tahir Mehmood Malik, senior Hurriyat leader Altaf Hameed Butt, Allama Masood Akhtar Hazarvi, Choora Sharif Sajjada Nasheen Pir Saadat Ali Shah and Dr Maqsood Jaafri were prominent among those who spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Pir Ali Raza Bukhari said Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative launched by the government is a step in the right direction which will help portray a soft and positive image of Pakistan and highlight Islam as a religion of peace, brotherhood, tolerance and forbearance. He highlighted the need for collective action within a collaborative framework to help encourage peace and stability in the country. “In this age of information technology, there is a need to protect the nation’s ideological sovereignty by understanding dynamics of cyber terrorism and identifying ways and means to counter those,” he said. “Youth and professionals should start using social media efficiently and effectively and realising its potential in countering extremism and promoting peace in the country,” he added.

On the issue of Kashmir, he condemned the continued lockdown and curfew in the occupied valley and Bukhari urged the world community to come forward and play their due role in just resolution of the issue.

Other speakers questioned that at a time when most of the conflicts over the globe had been resolved, why Kashmir issue could not be settled despite a lapse of seven decades. They stressed that teachings of Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) must be followed in letter and spirit if the humanity wants success. They said Islamic beliefs, traditions and values provide an effective and comprehensive solution to the current challenges faced by the human race, adding that the human beings need to live together in harmony and see a creative flourishing of humanity without any discrimination on the basis of colour, creed and religious background.