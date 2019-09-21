Opening Torkham the right way

The point of Torkham, which used to be a place of chaos and confusion, now offers a smooth round-the-clock working to the citizens of Pakistan and Afghanistan, thanks to an initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan to facilitate people and trade between the two countries. Given the mass public approval of the measure, the government must consider non-stop travel and trade facilities at Chaman point in Balochistan also. The government has already revolutionised immigration and trade services at Taftan border point between Iran and Pakistan in Balochistan by upgrading facilities. Earlier, the people, mostly Pakistanis traveling to Iran as religious tourists, had to undergo days of test and trial at the border. Thankfully, the government has also revived the Quetta-Taftan railway link. The modern age demands round-the-clock operations in trade and travel sectors and thankfully the government is aware of the fact. Already, it has initiated a soft visa regime, opening doors and heart of Pakistan to the entire world.

The dividends of the round-the-clock working of Torkham are visible as bilateral trade has witnessed a boots by 55 percent since the upgraded border post’s opening early this month. The point is more important for Afghans who have to travel to Pakistan for medical treatment in Peshawar or other cities. At the moment, the border does not offer visa processing facilities as both countries do not look eye to eye on various issues. The confidence deficit can be overcome by increasing mutual trade and facilitating the public. Before soft visa is initiated for the neighbouring country, the government must consider upgrading and expediting visa processing at its embassy in Kabul and Jalalabad consulate. Similarly, the upgrade of Chaman border will be good for trade and travel figures of both countries. Both Kabul and Islamabad must consider opening more such points along the border where people to people connections are strong.

The upgraded border of Torkham will see more trade traffic once Chinese cold chain facilities and a hospital at Torkham see the light of day. The Chinese foreign minister has shown interest in connecting Peshawar with Kabul with motorway. This initiative can one day see smooth travel route from Peshawar to Central Asian markets. The road to prosperity faces a few stumbling blocks like differences over road transit charges and foreign policies. Either side is advised to show flexibility to overcome the differences and open a new chapter of regional connectivity. Policies can be changed, but not neighbours. *