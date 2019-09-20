Court dismisses Sanauallah’s bail plea in drug case

A special court for Control of Narcotics Substances (CNS) on Friday dismissed a bail plea of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah in a drug case. The court, however, approved the bail of five co-accused, namely Usman, Anwar, Umar Farooq, Rustum Ali and Sibtain. An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) prosecutor contended before the court that the former Punjab law minister couldn’t be granted bail on medical grounds as he was getting treatment inside jail. Sana’s lawyer argued that ANF which is a complainant in the case against his client had become a witness itself. He recalled former president Asif Ali Zardari was booked in a case similar to the one the PML-N leader has been facing.