Sir: This refers to the letter” Plastic bags” (Aug 25) by Zulfiqar Ali Ramzan. The drive of ” Plastic Bags se Azadi” is a positive initiative to free the people from land pollution and harmful side effects of plastics. However, this drive is being criticised by some people who disagree with it. They cannot afford to use steel materials in place of plastics . Seemingly , this move deserves to be appreciated.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat