Extremism & Nuclear Assets

Extremism is detrimental to existence of human beings. It is not acceptable in any form. It is threat to the survival of mankind now days with more intensity. It has raised question mark on security of countries and strategic assets.

Pakistan and India are two important nuclear countries of international community. Both have various outstanding issues which need to be resolved. Both the countries have fought three wars and still are not on good terms. Currently, the relations of the two countries are at lowest ebb due to Indian decision of changing status of occupied Kashmir.

In the past, Pakistan suffered from extremism. According to opinion of some analysts extremists were so powerful that they might have toppled the government of the country and take control of the strategic assets including the nuclear weapons. For fostering their agenda of extremism they could use it against the non-Muslim countries and export nuclear technology to other Muslim countries. Even the question was also raised on the survival of Pakistan.

The extremists were never supported, welcomed and voted by the voters of Pakistan to rule over the country. They might have won a few seats of either the National Assembly or the Provincial Assembly but never emerged as majority party to become master of black and white of the country.

The question arises whether the experts, analysts and scholars consider that nuclear arsenals in the hands of extremist government of India are threat to the world. Or it only applies in case of Pakistan

In 2019 general elections were held in India. Bhartia Janta Party emerged as majority party. The voters authorized the party to rule for the second time. The party first got opportunity to rule India in 2014. Nerender Modi is Prime Minister of India.

Bhartia Janta Party is extremist party. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh popularly known as Rashtriya Seva Sangh (RSS) found its foot prints in 1925. It is arm of BJP. Irrespective of ideology and extremist activities of RSS their mindset may be gauged that they were involved in murder of Mahtama Gnadhi, Father of India. According to one source Modi joined RSS in early 1970s and set up its Student Wing.

The Muslims are being terrorised and beaten in India. They became and are victim of mob simply on doubt that meat they were bringing was of Cow. The majority of voters of India have elected a party which is well known for its extremist ideas and doctrines.

Nerender Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujrat state in 2002 when worst type of riots took place. BJP was the ruling party. It is said that no one checked the killing of the Muslims. Sikhs constitute a good number of Indian population. They have also grievances with the BJP government.

Revocation of Articles 35 (A) and 370 of Indian constitution by BJP government and locked down in occupied Kashmir for last 33 days is being condemned worldwide. The dwellers of the occupied territory have been deprived of fundamental rights provided in the Indian constitution.

Nuclear arsenals of India are in the hands of extremists. The BJP government may use the nuclear weapons for its ulterior motives and may put global peace in jeopardy. But international community, global powers and analysts are silent on control of extremists on nuclear assets of India.

Double standard approach may aggravate the global and regional problems instead of reducing intensity of threat. Moreover, it may develop mistrust among the countries. Consequently, global peace efforts may suffer a bitter set back.

The writer is an author and has a doctorate in Political Science