NAB okays references, inquiries against Sharjeel, Ghauri, Fawad, Parveen

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has authorised filing three references against various people including Sharjeel Inam Memon and 12 inquiries against different persons including Babar Khan Ghauri, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Senator Kulsoom Parveen.

The executive board meeting, chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal, authorised filing reference against former managing director Pakistan State Oil Irfan Khalil Qureshi and others on the allegations of illegal oil supplies to various petroleum companies by abusing authority and consequently inflicting Rs 552 million losses to the national exchequer, said a press release.

The board authorised filing another reference against Sharjeel Inam Memon, member provincial assembly, Sindh. Memon has been accused of amassing assets beyond known sources of income, thus inflicting billions of rupees losses to the national exchequer. The board okayed filing yet another reference against Abdul Hameed and others. They have been accused of granting illegal contracts by allegedly misusing authority which caused billions of rupees losses to the exchequer.

The board authorised conducting 12 inquiries against several persons, including former minister Babar Khan Ghouri, officials of Port Qasim Authority, Karachi, officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA), officials of Civil Aviation Authority and Ms Lagan Technical Hasnain J, Airside Infrastructure, New Islamabad Airport, Sajjad Munir, DDLG, Shahzad Munir, former Nazim, Shakargarh, Vice Chairman District Council Narowal and others, Fawad Hassan Fawad, Shakil Ahmed, Managing Director Education Employees Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Senator Kulsoom Parveen, Syed Awais Shah, member provincial assembly, Sukkur, Zabardast Khan Mehar, Ali Ghulam Nizamani, former member Sindh Assembly, Saeed Khan Nizamani, member Sindh Assembly, Haji Khan Armani, employ of revenue department, Qaiser Abbas Magsi, member provincial assembly, Jam Aftab, former assistant commissioner Chobara, Imtiaz Hussain Shahm, former registry moharar, Bashir Ahmed, Khizar Hayat, sessions judge Kabirwala.

The board authorised sending the cases of officials of PMDC to the council for further action. It approved sending cases of officials of MAPCO to ministry of energy for further action.

The meeting accorded approval to sending cases of Amjad Ali, former chief secretary, Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Communication and Works Department and Irrigation Department officers and officials of Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar to KP chief secretary as per rules. It okayed sending the case of Ghulam Hussain Sachrvi and others to Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as per law. It also approved sending cases of officials of MTI Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar to Anti-Corruption Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for further legal action. The board authorised closing inquiries against Sheikh Yousaf and others, officials of Punjab Institute of Cardiology, officials of Punjab Mineral Company, Farooq Nazir, former IG jails Punjab, Bashir Dawood, Maryam Dawood, Absar Nabi, fomer principal executive officer Pakistan Steel Mills, officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Accountability Commission, Syed Yasin Shah, sub engineer, Provincial Highway Sub Division, Khairpur, Agha Pathan, contractor and Syed Nusrat Shaukat owing to absence of evidence. The board also authorised closing investigations against Dr Joseph Wilson, acting chairman Competition Commission of Pakistan, Rana Mustafa Yousaf, former principal staff officers, pso/director chairman secretariat, CCP, Jam Ghulam Qadir Dherajo and others as per law and owing to absence of evidence.