Sam Smith duets with Renee Zellweger on ‘Judy’ soundtrack

Sam Smith and Rufus Wainwright will each duet with Renée Zellweger on the Judy soundtrack. The biopic of the same name, in which Zellweger plays a latter-day Judy Garland, will hit theaters on September 27th.

Smith will join Zellweger for “Get Happy,” one of Garland’s most beloved and best known songs. She originally performed it in the 1950 film Summer Stock, her final film for MGM that also stars Gene Kelly. Wainwright and Zellweger will duet on “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” a Christmas classic Garland first introduced in 1944’s Meet Me in St. Louis.

Smith became a diehard fan of Garland when he did a project on the late star for a film studies class when he was 17. “She was one of the bravest humans out there and her vulnerability and honesty in her art still gives me goose bumps like it did the first time,” Smith said in a statement.

Wainwright added, “Judy Garland has been a constant force in my life. The Wizard of Oz was one of the pyramids of culture that I gazed at as a small child.”

Judy is based on the five-week residency Garland performed in London just months before her death in June 1969. Directed by Rupert Goold, it captures her addiction, financial strain and the heartbreaking struggle to spend time with her children. The film also stars Jessie Buckley, Rufus Sewell, Finn Wittrock, and Michael Gambon.