ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday said extremist Indian Prime Minister Modi was endangering the peace of the world.

In a tweet, she said that Modi was trying to destroy the environment of peaceful coexistence of human beings by spreading hatred, repression and oppression.

She said that the Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir were addition to unfortunate chapters of human history.