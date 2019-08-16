Cowardly acts on LoC cannot demoralise Kashmiris: Masood

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan, while expressing grave concern over unprovoked Indian firing on the Line of Control (LoC), violation of ceasefire agreement, and the martyrdom of five persons, including three Pakistan Army personnel, has strongly condemned this cowardly act of the Indian Army.

In a statement, he paid great homage to Naik Taimur, Ramazan and Tanvir for sacrificing their lives while defending country’s geographical borders, and said that such cowardly acts by the Indian Army cannot demoralize Kashmiri people living on both sides of the Line of Control nor can deter them from their freedom movement.

While expressing gratitude to the Pakistani nation for celebrating Independence Day of Pakistan as the Kashmir Solidarity Day and observing a ‘Black Day’ on the Independence Day of India, Masood Khan said that the evil designs of Narendra Modi regime could be thwarted only through national unity and cohesion.

Talking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders at the presidency on Friday, he said that the unanimous stand of the government, opposition and the people of Pakistan on the Kashmir issue has boosted morale of the people of occupied Kashmir, and they have realised that they are not alone in their legitimate and just struggle, but are backed by 220 million people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

The AJK president said that the UN Security Council session on the situation of Kashmir was a great achievement, but we would have to work hard to get the desired results because India had fully attempted to sabotage Pakistan’s efforts for convening Security Council session on this issue. “India will continue to create hurdles in the way of Pakistan and to mislead the world public opinion in future also,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan said that at present the whole international community had its eyes on the Kashmir issue but India through a Pulwama or Mumbai attacks like drama may carry out some misadventure against Pakistan so as to divert the world’s attention from the Kashmir issue.