Prince Harry reveals the number of kids he wants to have

To Prince Harry, fatherhood has been a crowning achievement. And now, looking forward, he hopes to keep expanding.

During an interview with Dr Jane Goodall for British Vogue-the same issue wife Meghan Markle guest edited-the royal and world-famous primatologist discussed the environment, climate change and preserving the plant for the generations to come. Which, ultimately lead the conversation to fatherhood and how Harry’s outlook on the world has changed since welcoming son Archie Harrison in May.

“It does make it different,” the 34-year-old admitted. “I think, weirdly, because of the people that I have met and the places that I’ve been fortunate enough to go to, I’ve always had a connection and a love for nature. I view it differently now, without question. But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children.”

Interrupted, Goodall, “Not too many!”

“Two, maximum!” he revealed. “But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

During their conversation-she recently made a visit to his Frogmore Cottage home-Harry also noted how easily susceptible children truly can be.

“Despite the fact that if you go up to someone and say, ‘What you’ve just said, or the way that you’ve behaved, is racist’-they’ll turn around and say, ‘I’m not a racist.’ ‘I’m not saying that you’re a racist, I’m just saying that your unconscious bias is proving that, because of the way that you’ve been brought up, the environment you’ve been brought up in, suggests that you have this point of view-unconscious point of view-where naturally you will look at someone in a different way.'” the Brit said. “And that is the point at which people start to have to understand.”

For the magazine’s September issue, the Duchess of Sussex took the opportunity to step away from the often fashion-focused topics to highlight 15 female change makers. She chose to spotlight the women she admires,” including Yara Shahidi, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek and New Zealand Prime Minister and Jacinda Ardern among many others.

Meghan also sat down with former First Lady Michelle Obama for a candid conversation about motherhood.

“Through this lens, I hope you’ll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light,” the former ‘Suits’ actress said in a statement. “I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the ‘Forces for Change’ they’ll find within these pages.”