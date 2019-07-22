Pakistan pays rich tribute to People’s Liberation Army

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Monday paid rich tributes to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) for its productive and leading role in promoting peace, stability and development worldwide.

Speaking at a reception held at a local hotel on the occasion of 92th anniversary of founding of the PLA, General Zubair Mahmood Hayat said the Chinese army under the leadership of President Xi Jinping was playing an important role in the country’s defence and the socioeconomic development.

The reception was hosted by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing. It was largely attended by the high-ranking officers of the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy as well as representatives of the civil society. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad was also present on the occasion.

Major General Chen Wenrong, the Defence Attache, gave a brief introduction of the development of Chinese military in the new era, elaborated on the deepening of reforms by PLA as well as enhancement of foreign exchanges and cooperation, and its outstanding contribution in maintaining world peace.

He noted that with fruitful results of practical military cooperation achieved, the military relations between China and Pakistan have grew closer year by year.

The two countries have forged all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and China highly values the efforts made by Pakistan in anti-terrorism and other fields. China-Pakistan brotherhood will stay evergreen despite the ever-changing international situation.

He eulogized the role of Pakistan’s army in providing due security to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. He was confident that the strategic relationship between the two countries will meet the common aspirations and interests of their people.

In his speech at the reception, General Zubair Hayat, on behalf of all members of Pakistani military and the people of Pakistan, extended warm congratulation to President Xi Jinping and Chinese military and lauded the great achievements by the PLA in deepening reforms.

He reiterated that Pakistan-China friendship is highly valued by Pakistani government and every political party of Pakistan. Hence, he said, with the friendship deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of Pakistani people, not only have the military relations of the two countries withstood the tests over time, but also high-level exchanges and cooperation in defense and training have progressed continuously.

The CJCSC said he will be soon paying a visit to China to hold talks with the Chinese leadership to further strengthen their bilateral ties in defence sector. He said he was proud of having close relations with China and its military both at personal and professional level.

While expressing heartfelt gratitude to China for its support and help for Pakistan and its strengthening of its military, he pledged that regardless of the changes in international and regional situations, Pakistan will firmly stand by the Chinese side, working together against various kinds of security challenges for mutual interests.

During the reception, guests watched a video displaying the spirit of Chinese military in the new era.

They expressed congratulation on the great achievements of Chinese military and appreciation for its contribution to world peace as well, wishing that the military relations between China and Pakistan would be elevated to new heights.

General Zubair Hayat and Ambassador Yao Jing also cut a cake on the occasion to the mark the occasion.