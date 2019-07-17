Rehman Malik’s Daesh-ISIS; Rising Monster Worldwide launched

A book titled Daesh-ISIS; Rising Monster Worldwide written by former interior minister and Senate Standing Committee on Interior chairman A Rehman Malik has been launched in the auditorium of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) Islamabad.

The book was launched in a simple but highly impressive ceremony which was presided over by President of AJ&K Sardar Masood Khan and was attended by local and international dignitaries and a number of foreign diplomats and senior journalists and people from different walk of life. Bosnia Herzegovinian Ambassador Sakib Foric, Sri Lankan Ambassador Muhammad Noorudin Shahid, former ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Asif Durrani, former federal secretary for interior . Kamal Shah and others were also among the participants.

Sardar Masood Khan has written the foreword of the book. The book Daesh-ISIS; Rising Monster Worldwide is a very comprehensive book in term of knowledge and facts, which contains fourteen chapters and 149 pages. The book has been dedicated to the victims of terrorism particularly to the victims of Daesh/ISIS worldwide.

The ceremony was commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran, and Senator A Rehman Malik in his opening remarks welcomed the distinguished guests and briefed the audiences about the book. He highlighted the emergence of Daesh-ISIS and its evolution in enormous spectrum. He said that he has discussed in detail about the rise and flourish of Daesh-ISIS and its maneuvers across the globe. He said that this book brings to light the rising phenomenon of violent extremism under the banner of Daesh which is bent upon disrupting and destroying internal, regional and international peace and stability. It addresses the readers that how this organisation abuses the name of religion as a bulwark for committing repugnant offenses against humanity, he added.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that he had pointed out the front organisations and groups that act as a platform for projecting and propagating Daesh’s lopsided worldview. He said that he has exposed in his book about the nexus between Al Qaeda and Daesh and how in many cases the Al Qaeda outfits shaped into Daesh.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that in fact he wanted to write this book few years back but he held it as he was observing and witnessing many recent developments as Arab Spring and many other events had started to take place and meanwhile the activities of Daesh started extended worldwide replicating Al-Qaeda and Taliban. He added that Daesh can be proved more dangerous than Al-Qaeda and Taliban. “By this book I wanted to expose this deadly terrorist outfit for the information of a common man and to give a wakeup call to the world and to bring the heinous activities of Daesh on record” the author added.

He said that he as then interior minister had the courage to name Taliban and Zaliman and he was the only one who kept chasing the reported activities of Daesh and other sources. He said he was the one who discovered the first ever presence of Daesh in Daska Sialkot and its further extension to Southern Punjab and finally in Kalar Syedan near the Capital but unfortunately, the then government despite to take preventive measures, preferred to remain in denial state about the presence of Daesh in Pakistan. He said that Khalid Karsani claimed to be the representative of Daesh and it could be visibly seen in former tribal areas. He said that the terrorists of Daesh took training in Khost area of Afghanistan.

He said that in his book he has exposed the nexus between the Indian terrorist organisation RSS and Daesh. He added that India got caught red handed recently for its involvement in Sri Lankan terrorist attacks as the operations were trained in India through RSS and the President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka have already publicly declared as per their investigation that the recent act of terrorism in Sri Lanka was done by Daesh operators having trained in India.

He said that his book Daesh-ISIS; Rising Monster Worldwide contains all about what people want to know about Daesh and it is dreadful terror creating modalities. He said that it is very unfortunate that the killer of Daesh, Al-Qaida, Taliban and terrorist organisations also recites Kalma and Allah-o-Akbar and the one who is being killed also chant the slogan of Allah-o-Akbar, adding, so what is the actual ideology of Daesh and obviously this ideology of Daesh is anti-Islam and will continue to be anti-Islam.

Senator A Rehman Malik said that Daesh has so far claimed 139 attacks not only limited to Afghanistan but also in Middle East, Iraq, Turkey, Europe and South Asia and now Finally in Sri Lanka. He said that Afghanistan and Pakistan have suffered the most in war against terrorism but unfortunately, the sacrifices of Pakistan have been ignored by the International community. He paid a rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their sacrifices and fight against terrorist. The UNO should get benefit of the experience of Armed Forces of Pakistan.

Senator A Rehman Malik said he would not like to go into the details and as to who created this monster and who is funding this monster as he has indicated all the facts in his book adding that Daesh is fully present in Afghanistan and doing its actions in Pakistan via Afghanistan. He appealed the United Nations and OIC to call an immediate session on Daesh. He added that collective efforts by the International Community and UNO are required to take serious measures to stop further growth of Daesh.

Renowned journalist Hafiz Tahir Khalil while addressing the ceremony highly appreciated Senator A. Rehman Malik for his book and said Daesh-ISIS has well exposed in the Book. He said that in the present era no one can dare to write such book but he knows Senator A. Rehman Malik, since he was Director, FIA and the brave like today.

The chief guest, Sardar Masood Khan, addressed the ceremony and said that he knows Senator A Rehman Malik personally; he has always been at the forefront against extremists “Jahadi” organisations preaching and practicing violence. He said that years ago, Senator A Rehman Malik was the first individual to publically warn the world about the presence of Daesh in Pakistan and in the region giving solid evidence to substantiate his narrative. The AJ&K president said that this book is an expose on the rising phenomenon of violent extremism under the banner of Daesh which is bent upon disturbing and destroying internal, regional and international peace and stability. He said that the contents of this Book is not only a narration of the events and incidents related to Daesh but a perspective of a decision maker and practitioner who helped deliver tangible results at the national and international levels.

In the end, Senator A Rehman Malik announced that the whole earning through this book will be donated for the welfare of the families and children of martyrs of Pakistani armed forces, police and other LEAs who sacrificed their lives for our peaceful and beautiful today and tomorrow.