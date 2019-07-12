Dr Shireen Mazari against trolls targeting women journalists

Dr Shireen Mazari met with the delegation of The Coalition For Women In Journalism’s Pakistan (CFWIJ).

CFWIJ shared a list with Dr Shireen of things that could be done to solve and stop this abuse. They also requested the government to take actions against the ones targeting them so that these women could be provided with a safe environment to work in. This delegation urged thegovernment to register all such cases, especially the thousands of online and offline messagestrolling CFWIJ member Asma Shirazi and colleague Hamid Mir, under Cyber Crime Bill.

The delegation included CFWIJ Core Member and Senior Journalist Tanzeela Mazhar, (CFWIJ) Global Coordinator Luavut Zahid, CFWIJ Member and Senior Journalist Asma Shirazi, (CFWIJ) Member and DRF Executive Director Nighat Daad to discuss about measures that can be taken against the trolls targeting women journalists on Thursday. The committee devised many actions that can be taken in order to address such unhealthy environment.

Dr Mazari assured them that she along with the Prime Minister of Pakistan will personally look into this matter as they both highly condemn any such act of indecency. The women journalists in Pakistan are targeted both online and offline that increases the risk of them facing physical harassment as well which threatened them even more. This does not only makes it harder for them to work in their offices but also their personal lives. Ergo, CFWIJ is willing to take whatever it takes to make sure these women have a safe environment and they cordially welcome any step taken by government to help them in this task. This measure is also fully supported by organizations such as Overseas Press Club, Pen International, Society of Professional Journalists, African WomenMedia Association, Missouri University, Journalism school, Splice Media Group, BIRN, Advocates for Silenced Turkey and Article 19.