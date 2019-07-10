SC orders KE to resume electricity supply to KMC offices, parks

The Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on Wednesday heard a case pertaining to the ongoing tussle between K-Electric (KE) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and ordered the KE to resume electricity supply to KMC offices and parks.

An SC bench, headed by Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, ordered the KE to restore electricity supply which was disconnected due to ongoing disputes between the organizations over unpaid dues and property demolition.

The KMC counsel told the bench that KMC was in deficit and had to make payment of Rs170 million arrears. The electricity of KMC offices and 12 parks have been cut off by KE.

The KE also gave its stance and stated that KMC employees were also using electricity in the parks. On which, Justice Shah asked the KMC Commissioner why KMC employers are using electricity free of cost? The commissioner replied that they had asked KE to install sub-meters, but it could not install those.