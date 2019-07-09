My father’s farmhouse — an experience unto nature!

As I went out with my father to the farmhouse today, I experienced the harshest weather conditions. It was hot as the scorching sun was out and we consumed a lot of cold water.

As I took a round of the farmhouse, I noticed chikoo trees as well as pomegranate, guava and ripened bananas lining up the gardening area. As I plucked a chikoo and put it into my mouth, the sweet taste filled my mind and soul with pleasure. The staff stationed at the farm greeted us with warmth and friendliness and helped us with everything we wanted.

The farmhouse was a pleasure to be at. The bonfire pit under the shade of the trees, the fountain in the middle, the peacocks and dogs all set free were a delight to look at.

As I reviewed the lounge, I understood what true creativity really is? The dining table, stools, wooden cabinets had all been a vision of my father who with the help of the carpenter created these pieces of furniture.

I put on the bed anew bedsheet with pillows. I set up the microwave oven and put everything in order. A beautiful lounge indeed!

The final touches were given by my mother who with the help of the architect did the room and the lounge in the most beautiful way.

Several things caught my attention as I looked back in retrospect.

Outside the farmhouse where the villagers dwelled a lot of trash and pollution could be found. Despite the villagers trying their best to keep the farmhouse clean it was a pity to see how unkept their own areas were.

The marketplace thronged with people, the unkept roads, the lack of proper pathways and the signal free roads had made it impossible for the pedestrians to cross. The beautiful winding road shaded by trees on both sides was no less than a natural wonder. The location was near the border. With India on one side & Pakistan the other, the den (morcha’s) of the soldiers who fought for the safeguard of the nation against the enemy brought to my mind the song my father used to sing in his young days:

Ai Rahe Haq kai shaheedon

(Oh, those who die whilst fighting for the truth)

Salaam kahtay hain

(We salute you)

The song told the story of all unsung heroes whether from the amongst the civilian or the armed forces (army/air-force/navy). All those who laid their lives for the safeguard of the nation such as doctors, engineers, lawyers, journalists, etc, are worthy of being called ‘shaheed’, an Islamic term for those who die for loyalty of the country.

As I took pictures of the ecosystem around the area, I found several interesting things such as the iguana eating a tortoise, the frogs jumping in the water, the mosquitoes, the flies, the flowers, honeybees, the butterflies, etcetra. The grasshopper, the honeybee, the butterfly and the birds all made the atmosphere fresh and cool. The pollen from the flowers made pure honey. The juice from the sugar cane(raw), the plum juice, the mangoes and the ice made the trip exciting and fun!

To conclude, I would like to put forward a question?

What is the Ecosystem?

The ecosystem is a domino effect/chain where each species is dependent upon another. For example, take the case of humans and nature. They cannot do without each other.

Let nature be!

Don’t interfere with nature. Don’t cage animals. Animals have a strong sense of instinct. They are interdependent on the entire eco system. The example I gave above, a Goa will eat a turtle ad a turtle will eat a frog and a frog will eat flies and the flies will give birth to mosquitoes.

The mosquito will bite the human, the human will create a remedy for the mosquito bite and so on and so forth.

Consequently, God has made the universe such that each species on the universe is dependent upon the other.

Nothing survives without the other. Such is the world God has created

The universe includes everything the galaxies, the moon, stars, the sky and animals, humans, plants, insects, are all are part of the planet Earth.

Therefore, the song:

‘Heal the world, Make it a better place

For you and for me and the entire human race

There are people dying

If you care enough for the living, make a better place

For you and for me.” (Micheal Jackson)

The writer can be reached at beenishmhmd@gmail.com