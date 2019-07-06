Within or without the rotted system

In today’s date, court records and police diaries replete retractions and withdrawals of FIRs and statements filed by members of the working class in favour of the rich and powerful who have been accused. In October 2012, a bakery employee in Lahore was thrashed by members of the Elite Force personnel. The victim reported in his FIR that he was beaten on the orders of the son-in-law of former Chief Minister Punjab upon refusing service to the CM’s daughter by making her wait. In January2013, the accused party was acquitted when the victim retracted his statement and abandoned the case.

Yet another example of the elite gaining advantage over the poor is the shooting carried out in June 2014 by armed police personnel on a crowd in Model Town, Lahore, killing at least fourteen people. The lack of justice provided to the victims of the attack over the passage of time suggests that justice is only discussed in the context of political convenience for ‘beneficiaries,’ strategically disregarding the poor.

In 2015 the Senior Superintendent (SSP) of the police, Muhammad Ali Nekokara, was dismissed from service over alleged charges of inefficiency and misconduct. His ‘inefficiency’ was that he opined against the use of force to stop unarmed civilian protestors in Islamabad. An officer of unquestionable integrity with a remarkable record and impeccable credentials, Nekokara remained dismissed from service for three years while several dishonest officers continued their service and were rewarded for their unflinching loyalty to those who ruled over them. Many were given out of turn promotions which they held until highest court of the country deemed these promotions to be illegal in their verdict.

During the past thirty years, the Government allocated developmental funds to members of Parliament (MPs) and provincial assemblies; a practice not provided for in either state law or the constitution.

In most of the democratically elected governments of the past three decades, local governments remained either absent or superficial and in complete contrast to the dictates of Article 140 of the Constitution. Major political parties including the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), and now Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI),have indulged in floor crossing and opportunism; members elected on a single party’s ticket are encouraged to join another party that is ruling the government at the time.

When everything but meaningful reform is implemented with the help of powerful institutions, there is no use of residing within a system

The list is long, and all incidents quoted above are only a fraction of the various instances of delayed justice. The ‘political system’ refers to the confines within which a state operates; drawn by the Constitution, the legal system based on principles of justice, and democratic norms. Unjust actions in Pakistan were illegal or extralegal but did not go outside of the system per se- instead, by remaining within it, they consistently battered and dented the system into a completely unrecognizable form. Fundamental rights remain part of the constitution, however, the state’s guarantee of their protection is practically absent. Access to justice continues to evade masses that are devoid of power, wealth or clout.

Using this battering and corruption as a justification, there were periodic interventions where the military took over, absolutely by Zia, partially by Musharraf and, as alleged by critics today, by proxy in the current government. The one thing in common among all the interferences is that by virtue of force, those who take over have the freedom to go outside of the system. This rotted system is left to heal itself while the players move to a different landscape. The dying planet is put on a ventilator and the game is shifted to space. The powerful become the weak, oppressors become the oppressed, tyrants become revolutionaries and the fight begins for bringing the pieces back to the chess board, where the rules apply.

The old debate is rekindled; is a bad democracy actually better than a good dictatorship? This gives rise to several questions. Can democracy self-sustain and self-heal if given time? Can there be true accountability when the ruling elite controls everything? Is a deformed system of government better than having no system at all?

The masses don’t care for these debates or whether the system is parliamentary or presidential. They don’t care if there is a system at all- this is because the people have not been allowed to go beyond the bare necessities of food, shelter, education, health and access to justice. Neither the democrats nor dictators have come up with substantial measures for the provision of these necessities for the poorer masses. The purpose of a democracy is defeated when elections are rigged, and votes are bought. A democracy seizes to exist when the demos can’t have their grievances redressed.

However, there are two measures that can put our country on the path to progress and mend the system which desperately needs to be healed rather than evaded.

The first is strengthening the judiciary by way of reforms that include appointments strictly on merit, stern and expeditious accountability, including freedom from mafias presiding in the lawyer’s community and media. There needs to be freedom to adjudge, and verdicts should be independent from interference of any nature. Only when a country’s judiciary is honest, free, and fully qualified to decide without fear or favour can wrongs be righted.

The second measure consists of meaningful and substantial electoral reforms that guarantee free, fair, and transparent elections. Fair elections will empower the people, allowing them to hold politicians accountable. When their right to that accountability is robbed by powerful politicians or military dictators, people are robbed of their existence.

If the system needs to be escaped for the above to happen, then so be it. When everything but meaningful reform is implemented with the help of powerful institutions, there is no use of residing within a system. After a few years when the ventilator comes off and the system begins to strive for its life yet again, it will not be able to defend itself against more hammering, leading to its demise. There is a limit to how far this feeble system can be molded, along with the number of times a ventilator can be used.

The writer is a practicing lawyer with a Masters Degree from University of Warwick, an ex-Member Provincial Assembly of the Punjab