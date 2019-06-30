Bollywood bigwigs attend Yuvraj Singh’s retirement party

Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from international cricket, in June, hosted a lavish party for his family and friends at a restaurant in Mumbai on Saturday.

Actress Kim Sharma, who reportedly dated Yuvraj Singh earlier, also got an invite from the cricketer

His wife Hazel Keech and mother Shabnam Singh partied with Farhan Akhtar and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, the Ambanis – Nita, Akash and Shloka, Sania Mirza, Raveena Tandon and husband Anil Thadani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama, Kunal Kemmu, Anusha Dandekar and boyfriend Karan Kundra and others.

Actress Kim Sharma, who reportedly dated Yuvraj Singh earlier, also got an invite from the cricketer.

Meanwhile, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who got ruled out of the World Cup due to a thumb injury, also attended the party, along with former colleagues like Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge, Ajit Agarkar and his wife Fatima Ghadially and Irrfan Pathan and family.

Yuvraj formally announced his retirement on June 10, 2019 at a press conference in Mumbai. “After 25 years in and around the 22 yards and almost 17 years of international cricket on and off, I have decided to move on. This game taught me how to fight, how to fall, to dust off, to get up again and move forward,” he said at the event. Courtesy Indian express