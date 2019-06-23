Pakistan humble Proteas by 49 runs to keep semis hopes alive

LONDON: Spirited Pakistan made an emphatic comeback from their dismal performance against India last week with a 49-run victory over South Africa in the 30th match of the World Cup at Lord’s Cricket Ground here on Sunday. For both teams, the fixture was a fight for survival. Neither of them had won more than one game so far, but Pakistan had a match in hand and a slightly better chance of making the semi-finals. Chasing a formidable target of 309, South Africa struggled hard to meet the target. The opening batsmen, particularly skipper Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock’s 87-run partnership set the stage for what could have been an easy innings for the Proteas batsmen. But after de Kock’s wicket, none of the South African batsmen seemed to be able to settle in at the crease for a prolonged period of time. At the tail end of the game, the Proteas were bleeding wickets under an onslaught by Pakistan bowlers. They crashed out of the tournament with 259-9 at the end of their innings. Wahab Riaz and Shadab Khan took three wickets each as Pakistan condemned South Africa to a fifth defeat of the tournament that left them languishing ninth in the 10-team table.

While Pakistan’s slim hopes of reaching the knockout stages stayed alive, South Africa, with three points from their opening seven matches, are unable to secure a spot in the top four – who all advance to the semi-finals.

Sohail smashes Pakistan to 308-7: Earlier, Haris Sohail hammered a scintillating knock of 89 to help Pakistan reach 308-7, leaving South Africa with a sizeable run chase to keep their slim World Cup hopes alive. Pakistan got off to a flying start with openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq hammering 29 off the first four overs, against a South Africa side who looked almost visibly dejected in the face of the early onslaught. Yet the bleeding was stemmed as South Africa steadied and with the run-rate under control they began to threaten, as both openers departed for 44 to Imran Tahir while Aiden Markram claimed the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez for 20. Babar Azam picked up the pace with 69 off 80 balls before he was caught off the bowling of Andile Phehlukwayo and Sohail helped Pakistan past 300 before his innings ended after 59 balls when he was caught by keeper de Kock off Lungi Ngidi in the final over.