PM sets up National Development Council

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday set up a National Development Council (NDC) and announced its members and the head in a notification issued on June 13. The notification, which lists the chairperson, members, and the NDC’s secretary, states the NDC would “set policies and strategies for development; formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth; approve long-term planning for national and regional connectivity and provide guidelines for regional cooperation”.Chaired by Imran Khan, the council would consist of federal minister for foreign affairs, federal minister for finance/adviser to the prime minister on finance, federal minister for planning, development & reform, federal minister for commerce/adviser to the prime minister on commerce, industries & production and investment, chief of army staff, secretary to the prime minister, the Foreign Affairs Division secretary, the Finance Division Secretary and the Planning, Development & Reforms Division Secretary. The provincial chief ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan would be conditional members. The additional secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office would be the secretary of the council.