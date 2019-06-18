PM sets up National Development Council

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday set up a National Development Council (NDC) and announced its members and the head in a notification issued on June 13. The notification, which lists the chairperson, members, and the NDC’s secretary, states the NDC would “set policies and strategies for development; formulate and tailor policies to achieve accelerated economic growth; approve long-term planning for national and regional connectivity and provide guidelines for regional cooperation”.

Chaired by Imran Khan, the council would consist of federal minister for foreign affairs, federal minister for finance/adviser to the prime minister on finance, federal minister for planning, development & reform, federal minister for commerce/adviser to the prime minister on commerce, industries & production and investment, chief of army staff, secretary to the prime minister, the Foreign Affairs Division secretary, the Finance Division Secretary and the Planning, Development & Reforms Division Secretary.

The provincial chief ministers, Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, and the chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan would be conditional members. The additional secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office would be the secretary of the council.