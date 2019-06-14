NAB places Talpur under house arrest

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday arrested Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur from Islamabad in a case related to alleged money laundering through fake bank accounts, a NAB spokesman said.

The NAB did not shift the sister of former president and PPP supremo Asif Ali Zardari to their offices but kept her under custody at the Zardari House, which has been declared a sub-jail for the purpose.

A five-member NAB team, including female investigators, is at the Zardari House, Islamabad, which was notified as a sub-jail by the NAB chairman under the NAO, 1999.

NAB officials summoned a team of doctors at the sub-jail to conduct Talpur’s medical examination. The bureau is expected to present Talpur in an accountability court on Saturday to seek her physical remand.

According to reports, an arrest warrant for Faryal Talpur signed by NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal was handed over to NAB Rawalpindi three days ago, following which NAB Rawalpindi constituted a team to arrest the PPP leader.

The arrest comes days after PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari was arrested on Monday after cancellation of his and Talpur’s pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case. In its orders, the high court allowed the NAB to arrest Zardari and Talpur, both of whom now have the option to appeal the order in the Supreme Court.

The NAB is investigating four cases wherein the former president and his sister are the prime accused. The cases pertain to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders’ private companies, allegedly through fake bank accounts.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, at a press conference following the arrest, accused the government of ‘using blackmail and pressure to run institutions, of which NAB is only one example’. He claimed that his father and aunts’ arrests were announced on dates that a budget and Pakistan Economic Survey were to be presented so that people’s attention is diverted away from the government’s economic terrorism.

He alleged that the government knows they don’t have a majority and their government can fall at any time, that’s why they have targeted the opposition. “If they pass the budget this way, without issuing production orders for all MNAs, it is rigging,” he said.

The NAB is investigating the senior PPP leadership in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references. Other suspects include Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza.

Separately, in Lahore, Punjab Minister for Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries Sibtain Khan was arrested by the NAB in connection with a case pertaining to corruption and illegal award of contracts. A NAB Lahore statement issued to announce the arrest said he was taken into custody during an inquiry. According to NAB, Khan had in July 2007, as the Punjab minister for mines and minerals, been involved in the illegal award of a multi-billion rupee contract for 500 metric tonnes of iron ore in Rajwah and Chiniot to a company of his choice named Earth Resource Pvt Ltd, the statement said. The contract, which deviated from existing laws, was awarded to ERPL through connivance with other suspects, the NAB said. The company was awarded the contract despite not having previous experiencing in mining, the statement added. According to the Punjab Mines Department, no other company was considered during the bidding process for the contract, NAB Lahore said, adding that it began the proceedings in the case when it was referred to the accountability watchdog by the Lahore High Court.